Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,024. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

