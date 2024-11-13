Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:IIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,024. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
