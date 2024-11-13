IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 490,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 58.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 489,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $111.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

