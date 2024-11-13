iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $46.66. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 24,873,540 shares trading hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

