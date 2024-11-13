iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 72,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 202,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,304. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $126.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

