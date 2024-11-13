iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 409766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $20,419,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

