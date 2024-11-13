iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,666,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426,031. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

