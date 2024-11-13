iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 92,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

About iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.