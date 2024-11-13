iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 92,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.
About iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.