iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.83 and last traded at $213.65, with a volume of 1426263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.84.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,735,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

