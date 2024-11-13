iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $400.66 and last traded at $400.36, with a volume of 466843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $398.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.25.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.