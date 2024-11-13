iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.54 and last traded at $101.54, with a volume of 820891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

