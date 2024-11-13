iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.19 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

