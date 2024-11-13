Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,517,947. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

