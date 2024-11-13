Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDAGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.52. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 54,744 shares changing hands.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.