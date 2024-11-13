Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.52. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 54,744 shares changing hands.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

