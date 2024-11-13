J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 243.80 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 244.20 ($3.14), with a volume of 18614709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.17 ($3.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBRY

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.6 %

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 21,666.67%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.