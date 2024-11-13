Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 410.3% in October

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 410.3% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
OTCMKTS JPOTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Jackpot Digital
