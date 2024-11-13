Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 410.3% in October

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 410.3% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS JPOTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

