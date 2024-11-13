Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

