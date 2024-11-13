Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

