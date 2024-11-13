Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,568 ($20.18) and last traded at GBX 1,567.30 ($20.17), with a volume of 249582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,535 ($19.75).

Jet2 Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.88, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,433.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,383.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other Jet2 news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($18.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,268.03 ($32,515.80). In related news, insider Angela Luger bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($16,156.22). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 1,801 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £25,268.03 ($32,515.80). 20.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

