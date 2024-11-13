Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 117.6% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 107.0% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $367.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.