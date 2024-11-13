JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 543.85 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 547 ($7.04). Approximately 199,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 354,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.10).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £785.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 540.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 534.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

