Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. Juniata Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
About Juniata Valley Financial
