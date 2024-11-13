Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,859. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 280,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

