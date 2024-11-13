Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,208.3% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

