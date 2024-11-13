Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 11.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 773,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,435,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

