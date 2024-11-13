Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,246,000 after acquiring an additional 224,802 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 812,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 13.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,855,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.04.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $294,444.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,045.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,430. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

