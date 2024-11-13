Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.37 and last traded at C$4.50. 7,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 11,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.70%.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.