Koppers’ (KOP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Koppers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $770.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Koppers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Koppers by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Koppers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.