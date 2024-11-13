Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRRO. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Korro Bio Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of Korro Bio stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Korro Bio by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,958,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

