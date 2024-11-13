Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.29, Zacks reports.
Korro Bio Trading Down 15.0 %
KRRO traded down $9.77 on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. 289,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,490. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.
In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $799,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Korro Bio Company Profile
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
