Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 101,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 56,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.89. 332,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.44 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.