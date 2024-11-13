Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,783 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,067. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.