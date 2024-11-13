Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,557 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,723. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

