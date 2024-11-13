Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.65. 107,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,890. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

