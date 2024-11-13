Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 162,177 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,304,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unisys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Unisys by 67.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 365,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 146,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

Unisys stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 227,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

