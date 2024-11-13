Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.310 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -76.92%.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
