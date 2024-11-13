Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.310 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 555,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,306. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.