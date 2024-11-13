Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Ledyard Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Ledyard Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 7,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
