Lennox International (LII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lennox International (NYSE: LII):

10/24/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $604.00 to $619.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $648.00 to $656.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $575.00 to $624.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Lennox International was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

10/7/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $615.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $619.34. 303,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $600.78 and its 200-day moving average is $557.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.34 and a 52 week high of $653.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total transaction of $360,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,734.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,214 shares of company stock worth $7,123,108. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $269,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $15,416,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

