Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

