Live Oak Investment Partners Has $1.10 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Investment Partners grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

