Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.75 million. Loar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

Loar Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOAR traded down $8.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.51. 116,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Loar has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.35.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loar will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Loar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

