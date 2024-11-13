Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.50. 293,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,204. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.56.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

