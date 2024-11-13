Logitech International (LOGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2024 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 487,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,044. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $1.3687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,568,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,523,000 after buying an additional 1,527,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

