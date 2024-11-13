Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Itron by 62.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 899,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after acquiring an additional 346,615 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Itron by 86.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 279,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Itron by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after acquiring an additional 243,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at $22,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,517,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

