Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

