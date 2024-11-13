Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 110.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Powell Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $343.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total transaction of $2,461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,328 shares in the company, valued at $408,180,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,600 shares of company stock worth $14,167,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

