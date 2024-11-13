Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,961 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 270,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $217.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.