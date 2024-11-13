Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 33,400 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OneSpan by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after acquiring an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

