Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

