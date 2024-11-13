Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $75,337.92 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $75,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 755,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,842.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 12th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 27th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36.

Lyft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura upgraded Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.