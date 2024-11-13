Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $75,337.92 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $75,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 755,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,842.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura upgraded Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

