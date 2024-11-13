M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.76 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.60). Approximately 46,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 72,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.84. The company has a market cap of £40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,162.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

